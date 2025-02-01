Ventura teen arrested for vandalizing Fillmore Historical Museum Friday morning

FILLMORE, Calif. – A Ventura teen was arrested Friday for vandalizing the Fillmore Historical Museum on Oct. 29, 2024 involved with gang graffiti, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Community members mentioned vandalism at the museum when Fillmore patrol personnel identified the 16-year-old suspect as a former member of Fillmore, detailed the VCSO.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the 16-year-old in January 2025 before finding his residence at the 9000 block of Trenton Lane in Ventura, explained the VCSO.

The teen was found with additional evidence connecting him to the graffiti and he was arrested for vandalism and participation in a criminal street gang charges, according to the VCSO.