Fillmore man arrested for narcotics sales across Ventura County Jan. 21

FILLMORE, Calif. – The VC FOCUS and Fillmore Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Fillmore man Jan. 21 who sold both fentanyl and meth to Ventura County residents, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began an investigation in Dec. 2024 and found surveillance footage of the 44-year-old selling drugs outside of his home, detailed the VCSO.

A search warrant was served at the Fillmore man's home and detained him on Jan. 21 while he was selling meth to a customer in their car, according to the VCSO.

Detectives found a pound of meth, 20 grams of fentanyl and US currency from the drug sales while searching the home, explained the VCSO.

The 44-year-old was then arrested for possession of sales of a controlled substance and possession for sales of a dangerous drug, detailed the VCSO.

The man is currently out of custody and awaiting arraignment on Feb. 4 after he was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and posted a $50,000 bail, according to the VCSO.