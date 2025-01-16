Inmate transported from Ventura County involved in the death of Incarcerated Man in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. – Officials are investigating the death of Mario Campbell after he was attacked by two other inmates at California State Prison, Sacramento.

At around 5pm, officer found Cody R. Taylor and David M. Gomez attacking Campbell in the main exercise yard. There officers managed to detain Taylor and Gomez using "one application of chemical agents," and transport Campbell where he was treated for his injuries.

Campbell's injuries from the attack were significant enough for an ambulance to be called. He was transported to an outside medical facility, where he was pronounced deceased only an hour and half later at 6:27pm.

Received from Sacramento County on Oct. 19, 2009, sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for penetration with force against a victim’s will, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and assault with a firearm, sexual battery, false imprisonment, preventing/dissuading a victim/witness, possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers discovered three weapons at the scene which have not disclosed. Both attackers have been placed in restricted housing as SAC’s Investigative Services Unit continues its investigation.

Cody R. Taylor David M. Gomez

The 32-year-old Cody Taylor was received from Ventura County on May 8, 2013 and was sentenced to six years, four months, for second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, both second-strike offenses.

He was recently sentenced by Sacramento County to life with the possibility of parole on May 22, 2020, for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, all third-strike offenses.

The 58-year-old David Gomez was received from Los Angeles County on April 14, 1998, sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for rape/resist/force or violence, oral copulation with force and first-degree burglary, all third-strike offenses with enhancements for use of a firearm.

He was recently sentenced by Monterey County on Jan. 21, 2015, to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and assault by a life inmate/victim not killed, in-prison and third-strike offenses.

The death of Mario Campbell has been deemed a homicide by officials. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified and the Sacramento County Coroner will determine cause of death.

