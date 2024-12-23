Arroyo Grande man arrested for felony hit and run in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Arroyo Grande man for a felony hit and run at the 50 block of Chorro Street Friday.

The SLOPD noticed a 24-year-old local resident lying in the middle of the road with injuries near parked cars who said she was hit by a passing car that didn't stop past 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The woman suffered major injuries and was treated at a local hospital before officers found the suspect's car in Arroyo Grande on Dec. 21.

The suspect was later arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

felony hit and run causing great bodily injury

driving with a suspended license

misdemeanor hit and run (parked car)

This remains an ongoing investigation and witnesses can provide additional information by calling Officer Walsh.