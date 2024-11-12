Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Two arrested in fraud-forgery investigation in Ventura County

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
FILLMORE, Calif. – The Fillmore Bureau of Investigation arrested two people in connection to fraud and forgery crimes against Ventura County residents for thousands of dollars, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both a 23-year-old Oxnard man and a 24-year-old Port Hueneme man were caught after an investigation that connected them to the crimes, detailed the VCSO.

Several weapons were taken from the Oxnard man's home and he was arrested in October for forgery carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of an assault weapon, explained the VCSO.

Detectives then went to the Port Hueneme man's home on Nov. 8 and found evidence of forgery to arrest him, according to the VCSO.

Caleb Nguyen

