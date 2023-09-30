Oxnard man arrested for gun related charges

OXNARD, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Oxnard was arrested for gun related charges on Friday, according to The Oxnard Police Department Neighborhood Policing Team.

The NPT say, while patrolling the area of the 4800 block of Olds Road, Oxnard resident Carlos Velasquez discarded a firearm into the front yard of an apartment complex.

According to Oxnard police, a records check of the firearm indicated it was previously reported stolen.

Velasquez was arrested for gun related charges and booked in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office – Pretrial Detention Facility.

Oxnard police encourage anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online by clicking on “Report Suspicious Activity.”