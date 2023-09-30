Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Oxnard man arrested for gun related charges

Courtesy: Oxnard Police Department
By
New
Published 11:18 am

OXNARD, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Oxnard was arrested for gun related charges on Friday, according to The Oxnard Police Department Neighborhood Policing Team.

The NPT say, while patrolling the area of the 4800 block of Olds Road, Oxnard resident Carlos Velasquez discarded a firearm into the front yard of an apartment complex.

According to Oxnard police, a records check of the firearm indicated it was previously reported stolen.

Velasquez was arrested for gun related charges and booked in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office – Pretrial Detention Facility.

Oxnard police encourage anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online by clicking on “Report Suspicious Activity.” 

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts
firearms arrest
oxnard
Oxnard Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content