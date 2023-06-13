Judge Hernán Vera appointment confirmed to the U. S. District Court for the Central District of California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On Tuesday, the U. S. Senate confirmed Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Hernán D. Vera to serve as a federal district judge for the U. S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Judge Vera has served as a Superior Court Judge for Los Angeles County in the Juvenile Division since his appointment by Governor Newsom in 2020 where he handled dependency cases, adjudicating child abuse and neglect cases brought on behalf of minors.

Prior to his appointment, Judge Vera worked as a principal for Bird Marella P. C. from 2015 to 2020 where he litigated and tried complex business disputes and focused on commercial civil litigation with an emphasis on intellectual property and business-related torts.

From 2002 to 2014, Judge Vera worked at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel where he served as Directing Attorney of the Consumer Law Project from 2002 to 2008 and then as President and CEO from 2008 to 2014.

Judge Vera received his Bachelor of Arts degree, with distinction, from Stanford University in 1991 and his Juris Doctorate degree from UCLA School of Law in 1994.

With the appointment of Judge Vera, the Central District of California has 28 authorized Article III judgeships, two of which remain unfilled.