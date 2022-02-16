34-year-old Santa Barbara man charged with five felony counts including First Degree Murder related to Feb. 10 fatal Goleta shooting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Isaiah Ramirez Alexander, 34, has been charged with five felony counts including first degree murder.

The DA's Office said Alexander is alleged to have shot and killed Richard Cardona, 43, at Pacifica Suites in Goleta on Friday, Feb. 10.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said Alexander is charged with felony counts of first degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, residential burglary and commercial burglary for various incidents from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, 2022.

According to the DA's Office, Alexander is also charged with Special Allegations for prior convictions of two violent strikes, personal use of a firearm and being out on bail, on two separate cases during the commission of the charged offenses.

Alexander is currently being held without bail according to the DA's Office, and the case is set for Preliminary Hearing Setting on Feb. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara Superior Court, Department 6 at 8:30 a.m.

