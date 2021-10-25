Las Vegas man arrested in connection with 5 grand thefts at Ventura County Home Depots

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Las Vegas man was arrested this month after an investigation determined he was involved in five separate thefts at Home Depot locations in Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation which identified the 24-year-old man as the suspect in all five grand thefts during which he allegedly stole thousands of dollars in brand power tools.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, deputies said the man entered the Camarillo Home Depot and attempted to steal more power tools.

The man was reportedly confronted by a store employee but used physical force to push past the employee and flee the store.

Other employees said they recognized the man from prior thefts and recorded his license plate before he drove off.

The man then fled the Home Depot parking lot in the vehicle which deputies confirmed was stolen out of Inglewood.

Deputies began a search for the vehicle which was spotted the following day in Thousand Oaks driving southbound on Highway 101.

Crews pulled the vehicle over on the freeway and successfully arrested the Las Vegas man for multiple grand thefts and a stolen vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found additional power tools that were suspected of being stolen from the Home Depot in Goleta.

The man was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura on numerous felony counts. His bail was set at $200,000.