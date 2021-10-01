Police investigating fatal shooting in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday.

On Thursday at around 9 p.m., Oxnard police received reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Hull Place.

Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Palazuelos, 23, from Oxnard.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

The Oxnard Police Department is asking for anyone with video or photos to upload the media to this link.

This is the 13th homicide in the City of Oxnard this year.