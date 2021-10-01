2 Oxnard women arrested for retail theft after allegedly hiding clothes in empty stroller

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two Oxnard women were arrested in Camarillo on Tuesday after they were found in possession of stolen items from Camarillo and Ventura.

Around 3:09 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff's deputies from the Camarillo Police Station responded to the 600 block of Ventura Boulevard to investigate a theft in progress.

Security guards in the area helped deputies find the theft suspects, identified as two Oxnard women in their 20s, who were hiding in the parking lot

Deputies determined the women had used a magnetic device to remove the security sensors from several items of clothing before concealing them in an empty child stroller and exiting the store.

The women were arrested and deputies decided to search their car which ended up revealing a large volume of merchandise believed to be stolen from a retail department store in the City of Ventura.

Ventura police were called to the scene and confirmed the two Oxnard women had stolen the merchandise from a local store by removing the security sensors and concealing the items in a stroller.

In total, all of the stolen items found with the Oxnard women came out to a $1,670 value.

The women were booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Both women posted bail for $20,000.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12, 2021.