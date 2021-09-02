Ventura police investigating after woman assaulted on bike path

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department announced it is searching for a man suspected of randomly attacking a woman on a bike path Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:21 p.m. on the bike path that runs parallel to Highway 126 near Kimball Park.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a woman who said she was walking eastbound on the path just west of Kimball Park when a man road his bike westbound on the same path.

The woman said the man passed her but then turned around and attacked her for no apparent reason.

The woman said she was able to fend off the attacker and she did not sustain any serious injuries.

The man suspected of attacking her was described as being in his 20s, having medium build with short dark hair and a thin mustache. The type of bike he was riding is unclear.

Police said they have not yet made any arrests.



(Photos: Ventura Police Department)

Officers said a person of interest who was near the crime was captured in the pictures attached above. Detectives hope to interview the individual.

Anyone with information about this person or who witnessed the crime is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective Nunez at 805-339-4328.

The police department said it is urging residents to take appropriate precautions when walking in these areas. In the event a similar incident occurs, please contact the Ventura Police Department immediately.