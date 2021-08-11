Father accused of killing children puts mental health and conspiracy beliefs in spotlight

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. A Santa Barbara father is accused of killing his children 250 miles away in Rosarita, Mexico.

Investigators from Mexico and the United States believe Matthew Coleman drove to Mexico with his infant and toddler and killed them with a speargun before heading home.

After his arrest at the border he spoke to Federal Investigators who said he told them he was "enlightened" by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories. They said he believed his wife had serpent DNA that she passed onto their children who he thought were monsters.

Coleman said he was seeing visions and signs.

Suzanne Grimmesey from the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department said it is normal for people to want more information and to try to make sense of it.

Grimmesey said that the community, saddened by the loss of innocent lives, may never find the answers.

She hopes people who see someone struggling with mental health will reach out and connect them to help.

The 24 Hour Crisis Response and Service Access line is (888)868-1649.

We will hear more from Grimmesey and a professor who studies conspiracy theories tonight on the news.