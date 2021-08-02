Santa Barbara police double motorcycle officers, toughen drinking patrols

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not only is it Fiesta week in Santa Barbara, but the Santa Barbara is increasing its patrol reach citywide.

The motorcycle team which has been down to two units in recent months, is going up to four patrol officers starting today.

Traffic enforcement has been a priority for the department and the motorcycle units have been effective in troublesome spots including Cliff Drive, De la Vina Street, Coast Village Road and the core of downtown.

Common driver offenses include speeding, cell phone use, failure to yield for pedestrians, and stop sign violations.

Chief Barney Melekian, serving in an interim role, say the department is also using the Volunteer in Policing team and more foot patrols to target key areas.

During Fiesta, the department will be enforcing laws banning open containers in public along with smoking or vaping.

During COVID conditions, there was an increasing trend to use the promenade as an open container zone for some people.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale says the public is not allowed to order a drink at an establishment and walk outside of a designated area with it.

It is still permissible to drink in the parklets and patios under the guidelines set up for that type of expansion last year.

Officers have seen an increase in casual drinking in areas where alcohol is not allowed.

Normally during Old Spanish Days, outside agencies are called in to help with enforcement issues, but that will not be happening this year. Melekian says with the mercado cancelled in De la Guerra Plaza, and Fiesta likely having a lighter feel overall this year, assistance from other departments is not needed, but still on call if the situation changes.

