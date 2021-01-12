Port Hueneme man charged with attempted murder in hatchet attack

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A Port Hueneme man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked three people with a hatchet last week.

Gregory Bryant Brewer, 31, of Port Hueneme has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. Brewer is accused of attacking three men Thursday around 7:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Seaspray Way in Port Hueneme.







A Port Hueneme man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking three men. (Port Hueneme Police Department)

The three men were reported to be inside a garage when Brewer entered and allegedly attacked them with a hatchet. Port Hueneme police arrived on scene and immediately apprehended Brewer.

All three men were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the men was listed in critical condition with significant head injuries. The other two victims were said to be in stable condition.

Brewer has been charged with one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of mayhem.

He appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is currently in custody at the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $1,680,000.