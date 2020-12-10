Child exploitation arrest for Los Osos incident

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly sending lewd images over the internet to a minor in Los Osos.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday. Deputies were called to the home of an underage resident on a report of a suspected criminal act on September 25. A minor was contacted through an online gaming platform and allegedly sent lewd images.

The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team identified a 20-year-old from Columbus, Indiana as the person who sent the obscene material. The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office and the FBI got involved in the investigation and arrested him on November 13 in Indiana

The man was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail for charges surrounding child exploitation and possession of child pornography. Criminal proceedings are pending in Bartholomew County, Indiana and the investigation is ongoing.