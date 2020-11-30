Four men arrested in connection to 2019 shooting in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department announced that four men have been arrested in connection to a 2019 shooting case that left one critically injured.

The incident happened on Oct. 12, 2019, around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Simpson Street and Ventura Avenue. Police said they received multiple reports of the shooting.

Upon arriving, one man was found suffering from several life-threatening gunshot wounds to the torso.

City Fire and AMR personnel treated him at the scene before transporting him to Ventura County Medical Center. Police said he is still recovering from his injuries.

Officers then investigated the area and found a second victim, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a hand injury he sustained while fleeing the area during the shooting. He was treated at the scene and released.

After an intensive, year-long investigation, Ventura Police detectives said they collected enough information and evidence to arrest four suspects in connection to the shooting.

Isaac Zuniga, 22, and Sergio Garcia, 25, are both from Santa Paula and face charges for assault with a deadly weapon. Kristian Fonseca, 22, of Fillmore and Julyan Reinhart, 23, of Ventura both face charges for attempted murder.

Zuniga and Reinhart had previously been arrested in January 2020 for being in possession of stolen and illegal firearms and child endangerment.

All four men were booked into the Ventura County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.