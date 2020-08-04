Skip to Content
Paso Robles police make DUI, drug arrest

Paso Robles Police Department
Drugs and other paraphernalia recovered in a traffic stop

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police arrested a man on suspicion of selling drugs and driving under the influence Tuesday morning.

Police pulled over the vehicle driven by Kyle Hackett Tuesday. Hackett was found to be driving on a suspended license.

Police say he also showed signs of being under the influence. He was detained for driving under the influence of drugs. Police searched him and recovered 10 grams of fentanyl, an extremely dangerous narcotic. After a search of his car, police also recovered 4 grams of heroin, a scale and baggies.

The drugs were seized by police and Hackett was arrested. He was later released with a citation on emergency zero-bail.

