Parents arrested over 3-month-old baby’s death in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby’s parents have been arrested on suspicion of killing her in San Diego. Officers were called to a home in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m. following a report of an unresponsive infant who needed medical attention. Officers performed CPR on the baby but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives on Wednesday arrested the baby’s parents on suspicion of murder. Police have not given any details about how the infant died or what led investigators to arrest her parents.