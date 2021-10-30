Garbers leads California past Oregon State 39-25

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw one of his three TD passes one play after California partially blocked a punt and the Golden Bears beat Oregon State 39-25. The key point in the game came in the closing seconds of the third quarter with Cal leading by seven points when Garbers connected on a 38-yard TD pass to Trevon Clark after the deflected punt to make it 31-17. The Beavers lost for the second time in three games and fell a game behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North.