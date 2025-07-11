Commissioner Scott of U.S. Customs and Border Protection states Thursday’s federal raids now connected to alleged child labor law violations

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – The large-scale, simultaneous federal law enforcement operations at Glass House Farms locations in Camarillo and Carpinteria on Thursday are now allegedly part of a federal investigation into child labor violations after ten minors were found at the scene.

According to a tweet from Rodney Scott, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Thursday evening ten minors in the country illegally were at the site of at least one of the operations.

Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations.



This is Newsom’s California. https://t.co/Z1XoRMtBSN — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 11, 2025

A press release shared Friday with Your News Channel from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that, "approximately 200 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo" were taken into custody in connection with a criminal warrant operation.

More than 500 people showed up at the scene of both operations and four people, only identified as U.S. citizens, are now being charged with criminal offenses for assaulting or resisting officers stated the Department of Homeland Security.

"Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm," stated U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli Thursday evening while linking to news coverage of the operations in Ventura County. "Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, which includes both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, declined to comment on the claims made by Commissioner Scott and could not confirm nor deny that an investigation into violations of child labor laws in connection with the operations is active.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.