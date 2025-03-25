Governor’s Office announces $76 million in security grants for nonprofits and places of worship statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Monday, Governor Newsom announced $76 million in security grants have been awarded to 347 community organizations to protect non-profits and places of worship statewide, almost doubling the amount issued last year.

The California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program -administered through the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services- issues grants that directly fund physical security measures including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, and the improvement of security protocols explained a press release Monday from the Governor's Office.

"Despite facing significant budget challenges, the California Legislature will continue to stand firm in our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities targeted by hate," said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Budget Chairs of both chambers of the California Legislature. "We are particularly grateful to Governor Newsom for his longstanding leadership in funding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and for his efforts to expedite the disbursement of these vital grants. We have no doubt that this funding will continue to make a major difference in protecting the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate."

More than 1,600 organizations applied during the latest round of funding for the security grants and 269 of the 347 awardees are ideology and spiritually-based organizations detailed the Governor's Office.

Applicants are graded using specified criteria detailed in the request for proposal and awarded through a competitive grant application process added the Governor's Office.

According to the Governor's Office, since the program began in 2015, the state has awarded $228,750,000 in state funding to 1,271 high-risk organizations.

In October of last year, the Governor's Office authorized $10 million in state funding to reimburse overtime costs for local law enforcement tasked with providing in-person security and an additional $20 million investment in the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

The Governor's Office has also established the Commission on the State of Hate which also improved hate crime tracking, signed Executive Order N-16-22 in 2022, and created the CA vs Hate program which created a new multilingual state-wide hotline and website for anonymous reporting of hate acts.

The number for that hotline is 833-8-66-4283, but if you find yourself in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1.

"Today more than ever, our state stands together to support our communities," stated Governor Newsom while announcing the funding increase Monday. "Californians deserve the right to worship, love, and gather safely, without fear of violence."