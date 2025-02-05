California State University launches systemwide Consortium for Climate Adaptation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California State University (CSU) system announced the launch of a new consortium across all of its campuses focused on climate adaptation, research, and education.

The program, the CSU Consortium on Climate Adaptation, is intended to expand the impact of climate research and prepare students for careers in the field across all 23 campuses as well as facilitate community engagement and partnerships with high schools, community colleges, and University of California campuses explained a press release Wednesday from the CSU system.

"We are thrilled to establish this groundbreaking interdisciplinary consortium to champion scholarship, research and creative activities in climate adaptation across the university," beamed CSU Chancellor Mildred García. "California’s recent and historic natural disasters underscore the existential importance of this work to our state and nation. Through innovative partnerships with state agencies, community organizations, the private sector and philanthropic leaders, the CSU will drive transformative change in ecosystem resilience, environmental sustainability and human health."

The inaugural interim executive director of the new consortium will be Megan Jennings, a conservation ecologist at San Diego State University, and the program is expected to expand beyond its initial seed funding from the CSU system through extramural funding shared the CSU system.

"What sets the CSU apart is the transformative effect of this collaborative research work. For students, engaging in hands-on research and creative projects fosters curiosity, deepens learning and builds critical skills necessary for future careers or graduate study," said Ganesh Raman, CSU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research. "For faculty, research opens doors to new innovations and partnerships while mentoring the next generation of leaders. Together, these experiences create a ripple effect, strengthening California’s economy, uplifting communities and driving progress on the most pressing issues for the state."

The new Consortium on Climate Adaptation joins ten other systemwide consortia as well as more than $80 million in state-funded grants from the California State Budget Act of 2022-2023 focused on climate resiliency and adaptability projects.

Those 2022-2023 grants funded 38 individual projects at eleven different CSU campuses.

"With these investments, California is harnessing the ingenuity of our world-renowned universities and people to deliver climate action across our state," explained Governor Gavin Newsom. "California is leading the charge in tapping our natural resources to protect our people, our communities and our planet."