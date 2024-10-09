Governor signs California Freedom to Read Act into law protecting public access and librarians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom recently signed Assembly Bill 1825, the California Freedom to Read Act, into law prohibiting the arbitrary banning of library materials and requiring libraries receiving state funding to develop a publicly available collection policy.

"I am thankful to Governor Newsom for passing my AB 1825, the California Freedom to Read Act. In California, we know that our freedom to read is a cornerstone of our democracy," said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi who authored the bill. "Unfortunately, there is a growing movement to ban books nationwide, and this bill will ensure that Californians have access to books that offer diverse perspectives."

Assembly Bill 1825 requires public libraries that receive state funding to establish a publicly available collection development policy by Jan. 1, 2026, send that policy to the State Librarian, as well as meet the following minimum conditions:

Create a process for the community to share concerns about library materials and to request library materials be reconsidered for inclusion

Guide the selection and deselection of library materials

Have the library's collection meet the broad and diverse interests of the community

Establish that the library serves as a center for voluntary inquiry and the dissemination of information and ideas

Acknowledge that library materials should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people and should preserve diverse points of view in the collection

Note the right of the public to receive access to a range of social, political, aesthetic, moral, and other ideas and experiences

Additionally, the new law protects library employees from retaliation for refusing to remove library materials before a formal review under the new development policy detailed above as well as when adding materials as long as they are displayed or added in good faith in accordance with library policies.

"Learning and engaging with diverse ideas is foundational to any healthy democracy. The recent call by some to limit access to books does more than suppress the subject matter – it also disregards the lived experiences and identities of authors and readers. We are pleased that the fundamental First Amendment right of access to diverse and inclusive information at our public libraries will be further protected across the state," said Cynthia Valencia, Legislative Advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union California Action.

According to the American Library Association, the number of reported book challenges nationwide increased 65 percent from 2022 to 2023 and the number of book titles targeted for removal at public libraries increased by 92 percent over the previous year.

The new law also states that a person's right to use a public library can not be denied solely based on personal characteristics, age, background, or beliefs.

The California Freedom to Read Act joins previous library access bills such as AB 1078, signed into law in September of last year, which prohibited county and municipality-based challenges to the content and number of textbooks in their jurisdictions.

"When we restrict access to books in school that properly reflect our nation’s history and unique voices, we eliminate the mirror in which young people see themselves reflected, and we eradicate the window in which young people can comprehend the unique experiences of others," explained First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom at the time of AB 1078's passage last year. "In short, book bans harm all children and youth, diminishing communal empathy and serving to further engender intolerance and division across society. We Californians believe all children must have the freedom to learn about the world around them and this new law is a critical step in protecting this right."