Police warn parents and the public about squirt guns resembling real firearms during ‘Water Wars’

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department issued an alert to parents and community members about the annual 'Water Wars' event this time of year nationwide on Monday.

Water Wars is a non-school-sponsored competition, mostly among high school students, where they plot and go after other high schoolers with water guns and it has rapidly increased in popularity nationwide explain Simi Valley Police Department.

While spritzing friends sounds like some good fun, some water guns are tough to tell if they are only shooting water.

The images of water guns shown in this article were shared by the Simi Valley Police Department and, despite their appearance, are all water guns.

According to the Simi Valley police Department, the competition has several rules including that players can only go after others going to or coming from school or work so members of the community may see teens hiding and waiting for their fellow players, which can understandably cause public safety concerns.

Multiple calls can overextend law enforcement and parents are asked to speak with their high schoolers about the dangers of possessing anything that even remotely resembles a real firearm.

Some water guns, including some of those shown here in this article, are commonly gas-propelled and can be sold without the distinctive orange tip which most would associate with replica guns detail Simi Valley Police Department.

As always, if you see something, say something the Simi Valley Police Department reminds the public across the Central Coast region.