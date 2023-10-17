Governor signs bill into law increasing oversight of sexual abuse claims on CSU campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Earlier this month, Governor Newsom signed SB 808 into law to increase oversight and improve the response to sexual harassment and violence cases on all 23 California State University campuses.

Senate Bill 808 was authored by State Senator Dodd of Napa in response to findings from a report issued by the California State Auditor in July that detailed universities had improperly closed some cases and failed to provide adequate discipline or take action against offenders.

“I thank the governor for signing this bill, which will hold administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren’t swept under the rug,” Sen. Dodd said. “As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students feel safe and respected on our campuses. This new law ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen.”

The new state law will require sexual harassment settlements involving the university to be posted publicly on college websites and relayed to the state's Legislature.

Senator Dodd has indicated he plans to introduce additional legislation based on recommendations from the State Auditor's July report.

SB 808 was co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and the CSU Employees Union.

“CSU Employees Union members applaud the work of Sen. Dodd to help address the Title IX issues at the CSU,” said CSU Employees Union President Catherine Hutchinson. “SB 808 represents an important step that will bring more transparency to the Title IX process at CSU and ensure that the Legislature and stakeholders have robust information to further improve the processes at the CSU.”