Local law enforcement agencies sending officers to assist with Caldor Fire response

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Local law enforcement agencies are lending a hand to fire response efforts in northern California.

27 deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department are being deployed to the Tahoe Basin to help with the growing Caldor Fire. 21 deputies from Santa Barbara County are also headed to help out. They'll be joined by two communications dispatchers.

Santa Barbara police sent four officers, and the Lompoc Police Department has sent two of their own as well.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a press release regarding personnel deployed to El Dorado County to assist with the growing #CaldorFire https://t.co/bFzxC20HsQ pic.twitter.com/ciucGkoHIC — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) September 1, 2021

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is also sending 12 members from its staff to El Dorado County.

Seven other members from San Luis Obispo Police Department, Cal Poly Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, and the Atascadero Police Department were also sent to provide mutual aid.

All of these local agencies will be assisting with evacuations, road closures and keeping areas around the Caldor Fire secure.

The use of mutual aid is a regular occurrence during massive wildfires. Many California law enforcement agencies have lent a hand in our area during local emergencies, including the Thomas Fire in 2018.

All told, more than 100 local law enforcement personnel are responding to help out.