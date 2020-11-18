Jordan Cunningham among state legislators who attended conference in Hawaii during pandemic
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham was part of a group of California legislators who attended a bipartisan policy conference in Hawaii, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.
Cunningham, along with at least four other California lawmakers, traveled to Hawaii to attend the conference held at a luxury hotel on Maui.
According to CBS Los Angeles, the conference was organized by a group called the Independent Voters Project. The group said it was following all safety protocols, including Hawaii state guidelines.
According to the Maui County website, every tourist visiting Maui county is subject to a 14-day quarantine when they arrive.
But according to one clause, it states that "transpacific travelers who provide written confirmation of a State-approved negative COVID-19 test are excepted from self-quarantine."
Cunningham says he and his family got tested for COVID-19 with the results coming out as negative before getting on the plane.
Cunningham also assured that he and his family are following all health protocols by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.
Cunningham gave our newsroom the following statement:
Yes, my family and I are in Hawaii for an annual, bipartisan policy conference. This event promotes intelligent public policy in our state. In fact, we are here discussing ways we can safely reopen our society and save our small businesses, workers, and kids. We paid for my family’s tickets and COVID tests with personal money – no state funds were used.
Before traveling, every attendee followed local public health and safety protocols, including testing negative for COVID-19 before getting on the plane. We wear masks in all public spaces and conference rooms and socially distance ourselves from other visitors, complying with all health protocols. This is a safe environment.
I have been saying since April that Governor Newsom's lockdown policies are draconian and unscientific. Fortunately, thus far, he has stopped short of unconstitutionally attempting to stop interstate travel, close the airports, or make vacations or Thanksgiving illegal. My family and I took all necessary precautions to protect ourselves and those around us while on our trip, and we will continue to do so back on the Central Coast."Jordan Cunningham, California State Assembly member
