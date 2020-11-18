Jordan Cunningham among state legislators who attended conference in Hawaii during pandemic

California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham was part of a group of California legislators who attended a bipartisan policy conference in Hawaii, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.

Cunningham, along with at least four other California lawmakers, traveled to Hawaii to attend the conference held at a luxury hotel on Maui.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the conference was organized by a group called the Independent Voters Project. The group said it was following all safety protocols, including Hawaii state guidelines.

According to the Maui County website, every tourist visiting Maui county is subject to a 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

But according to one clause, it states that "transpacific travelers who provide written confirmation of a State-approved negative COVID-19 test are excepted from self-quarantine."

Cunningham says he and his family got tested for COVID-19 with the results coming out as negative before getting on the plane.

Cunningham also assured that he and his family are following all health protocols by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

Cunningham gave our newsroom the following statement: