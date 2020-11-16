Most California counties downgraded in reopening plan due to spike of coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have hit a reopening roadblock.

All three counties have been downgraded in the state's reopening plan, moving from the "Red Tier" to the "Purple Tier." The Purple Tier indicates that COVID-19 is "widespread" throughout the county.

The step backward is no surprise in Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, which were at-risk of moving back as of last week. But Santa Barbara County's inclusion in the demotion came as a surprise to many.

The reasoning for the step back comes from the Governor's Office. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that almost all counties in the state were being moved back into the widespread "Purple Tier." Newsom described the decision as pulling the "emergency brake."

In addition to the county restrictions, the state plans to impose new restrictions on businesses. Newsom also alluded to a "strengthening" of the statewide mask mandate.

Newsom said California was seeing a spike in cases in every area and every age group in the state.