California DMV provides 1-year extension to seniors with expiring licenses

California

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that they will provide an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license that expires between March 1 and December 31, 2020.

This decision was made to help senior citizens avoid putting themselves at risk by going to the DMV during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the DMV provided 120-day extensions to those with expiring noncommercial licenses.

The DMV said that, while these new extensions are automatic, drivers will not receive a new card or paper extension in the mail.

For those that would like it, free temporary paper extension can be requested online beginning July 15 through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document the extension, though it is not needed to drive. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible. You can request a temporary paper license here.

California law requires drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license but gives the DMV authority to issue extensions.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of these extensions. The TSA accepts driver licenses for a year after the expiration date.

Commercial licenses, including those for drivers 70 and older, expiring between March and September are extended through September 30, 2020, to align with federal guidelines.

Drivers who are 69 years old and younger with a license expiring between March and July of 2020 have received an extension until July 31, 2020. These cards may be renewed by mail or online here.

For more information, visit the DMV website at www.dmv.ca.gov.