Food Truck Serves Up Jobs in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
today at 4:27 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new food truck in Santa Barbara is serving more than sandwiches.

The Good Samaritan Shelter has launched the “Good Samwich” food truck.

It’s parked at Old Mission Santa Barbara and will run as a culinary job training program.

Participants gain hands-on experience while working toward stable employment.

Organizers hope the project will create opportunity while serving the community.

