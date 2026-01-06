Girls Basketball Wrap-up: DP cruises past Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
Dos Pueblos 61, Santa Barbara 11: Carly Letendre scored a game-high 16 points while Kindah Ahmad-Reda added 14 points and Penelope Frazer tallied 13 points as the Chargers moved to 3-1 in the Channel League and 9-9 overall.
(DP's all-time leading scorer Carly Letendre adds 2 more points to her record total. Entenza Design).
Ventura 56, San Marcos 40: Kailee Staniland poured in a game-high 32 points as the Cougars improved to 4-0 in the Channel League and 12-4 overall.
Rio Mesa 52, Buena 28
Thousand Oaks 69, Calabasas 20
Oaks Christian 63, Newbury Park 47
Moorpark 57, Simi Valley 32