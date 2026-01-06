Skip to Content
Girls Basketball Wrap-up: DP cruises past Santa Barbara

DP improves to 3-1 in the Channel League
Published 10:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Dos Pueblos 61, Santa Barbara 11: Carly Letendre scored a game-high 16 points while Kindah Ahmad-Reda added 14 points and Penelope Frazer tallied 13 points as the Chargers moved to 3-1 in the Channel League and 9-9 overall.

(DP's all-time leading scorer Carly Letendre adds 2 more points to her record total. Entenza Design).

Ventura 56, San Marcos 40: Kailee Staniland poured in a game-high 32 points as the Cougars improved to 4-0 in the Channel League and 12-4 overall.

Rio Mesa 52, Buena 28

Thousand Oaks 69, Calabasas 20

Oaks Christian 63, Newbury Park 47

Moorpark 57, Simi Valley 32

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

