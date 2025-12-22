Warming Centers And Homeless Shelters Activate Storm Protocol For Christmas Week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Good Samaritan is activating holiday storm protocol for 2025’s Christmas week.

It’s been many years since the Central Coast has seen weather like this during the week of Christmas.

Temperatures are expected to drop noticeably and rain is in the forecast beginning Tuesday and lasting through Christmas Day.

From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night the temperature drops and it rains, Centers will be open provide means of warmth, food, and basic needs.

Organizers at Good Samaritan say sometimes just a cup of soup and clean socks can be a meaningful gift.

