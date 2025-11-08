Hot first half shooting leads UCSB to win over San Jose State

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Colin Smith scored a career-high 24 points as UCSB used a big first half to beat San Jose State 85-74 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Smith and Aidan Mahaney each scored 12 first half points as the Gauchos led 45-28 at the break.

UCSB shot over 62% from the field in the first half which included 8 of 14 from three-point distance.

The UConn transfer Mahaney made four 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game with 17 points.

San Jose State clawed their way back into the game behind a game-high 30 points from Colby Garland who made 11-of-13 from the field.

Garland's short floater pulled the Spartans within 70-65 with 5:17 remaining.

But Colin Smith answered right back with a baseline three pointer and the Gauchos were able to hang on their lead.

Smith went 8-of-11 from the field.

Utah transfer Miro Little stuffed the stat sheet for the Gauchos with 11 points, a game-high 8 rebounds and a game-tying best 6 assists(Mahaney also had 6 helpers).

Hosana Kitenge added 10 points including a couple of key inside buckets down the stretch.