Santa Barbara singer-songwriter Pete Muller to perform at SoHo restaurant and Music Club

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara singer-songwriter, businessman an philanthropist, Pete Muller joins your Morning News to talk about his upcoming album release and upcoming shows.

Muller will be performing at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara alongside Stephen Kellogg.

On November 14, Mullers 4th studio album "One Last Dance" will be released, the album which artwork comes from a local artist right in Santa Barbara.

For tickets to Mullers show at SoHo restaurant, you can visit his website.