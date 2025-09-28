Motorcyclist dies after crash in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – A motorcyclist died in a car crash Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. near the 8300 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Four other people from the car involved in the crash received medical treatment from Twin Cities Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the APD.

The roadway was closed for some time for further investigation into the crash, according to the APD.

Witnesses to the crash or those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the APD.