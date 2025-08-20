Skip to Content
Public Workshop Series Discusses Changes to Development Fees in Santa Maria

Jarrod Zinn
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Several infrastructure projects are on the horizon for Santa Maria including a redevelopment of the downtown corridor, and city leaders are looking to increase development fees to accommodate them.

An initial proposal placed these fee increases at about three times their current levels, but the city is hoping to strike a better balance than that and keep them as low as possible.

This being the second of three workshops to gather input from developers and the public, questions, and concerns were formally addressed – while some new questions came up.

In another month, a third workshop will be held with a thorough breakdown of specifically what development fees will be increased for which projects, and details such as how much they'll increase, and more.

