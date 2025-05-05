Demolition underway to clear a site for a new Westside Neighborhood Clinic building

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Heavy equipment is taking down an older building on West Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara where a new Westside Neighborhood Clinic will be built.

It's at the corner of Almond Street.

The new building will have a capacity for comprehensive medical, behavioral health, and dental care under one roof. It will serve 8,300 children, adults, and seniors each year. Overall the clinics will be able to serve 25,000 patients, an increase of 25 percent over the current site.

The project went through an extensive neighborhood review for its 19,000 square feet. There were concerns about parking and the building size.

Work on the new clinic building should be completed by September of 2026.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics