Channel Islands YMCA to open first-ever Transitional Housing Placement Program for former foster youth in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Channel Islands YMCA is excited to open the first-ever Transitional Housing Placement Program for former foster youth in Santa Barbara County.

The program will house nine youth ages 18 to 21 years old as they transition out of the foster care system and become independent and self-sufficient.

"So youth who stay here will have access to of course a beautiful home. They will have access to all of the resources needed as far as basic supplies goes," said operations director Amy Tovias of the Channel Islands YMCA.

While at the home, youth will live rent free, receive a monthly stipend and have on-site support including case management, counseling, and life skills workshops.

"So the living room here is gonna be the common area. This is probably where everyone is going to be maybe watching TV doing their schoolwork and of course, lots of meals together which I’m really excited about," said program director Mya Graves of The Lions House.

The YMCA team hopes this pilot program will be the first of many in Santa Barbara County.

"That people see and it’s super successful so we keep on going," said Graves.

The two-story duplex is located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara walking distance from SBCC, the Transit Center, beaches, and more.

"My hope for this program is that it will serve youth in a way that they haven’t been able to access before to become successful and independent adults," said Tovias.

The first client is set to move in on March 17th.