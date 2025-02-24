Warm temperatures bring thoughts of summer travels to SLO county

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Temperatures are rising as 2025 approaches the beginning of Spring, and locals are beginning to think about summer travels.

Officials say appointments for passport renewals are fully booked for the next three months, and travelers are encouraged to stop by any SLO county library during their free drop-in passport service days.

Services in Spanish are available, and there are five locations available throughout the county.

SLO county airport has also added new flights to their schedule for those only planning to fly locally.

No matter what your travel plans are this summer, officials say planning ahead is the key to traveling smoothly.