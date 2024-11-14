A large seasonal berm is being built to protect vulnerable areas of the Santa Barbara waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Heavy equipment is in motion to build up a sand berm in vulnerable areas of the Santa Barbara waterfront.

According to Waterfront director Mike Wiltshire, the project is approved by the California Coastal Commission as a way to hold off fierce winter waves. Several other beachfront communities also create these protective sand walls, including Carpinteria.

In Santa Barbara this is part of a 10-year Sediment Management Plan Permit.

It's proven to be successful, most of the time.

The Harbor West parking lot and portions of the yacht club parking lot have sustained damage from large storms with wave surges that have taken out the and berm in the past. That leaves areas including the boat yard and businesses unprotected and open to water damage.

Portions of the asphalt have also been lost to the crashing waves.

The current work will strengthen the defensive wall of sand around the mouth of Mission Creek and the area to the west of the Yacht Club.

Crews should be done by the end of the week.