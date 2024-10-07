Skip to Content
Santa Maria High School students get hands-on environmental science experience at Cal Poly

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Some Santa Maria High School students got a taste of Cal Poly's Learn by Doing philosophy during a recent field trip.

30 Environmental Science and Biology students visited Cal Poly on October 4 for an environmental science learning experience.

The group hiked into Poly Canyon with a Natural Resources Management and Environmental Science professor where they took stream samples and learned about species in the area.

Later in the day, students got a tour of various science labs, including a soil and food science lab.

“It was great to give our students the opportunity to participate in a hands-on lab experience like this!’’ said Santa Maria High School Environmental Science teacher, Morgan Kavanaugh, in a press release. “This outdoor experience was new for many, and I was excited to see them having courage to give it a try. We had a great time and hope to go again."

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

