Deputies investigating homicide in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a homicide where two people had gunshot wounds at the 100 block of North Jerome Ave. July 12.

Thousand Oaks Police Department arrived at the scene around 6:38 a.m. where a female witness said a homicide took place, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Early investigations suggest the suspect entered the home and shot the victim to death before then shooting and killing himself as an isolated incident where both men knew each other, detailed the VCSO.

Those with additional information in this case are asked to call Detective Michael Marco.