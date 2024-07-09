Tunnel Trail closure cuts off popular hiking area for Edison restoration work

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The scheduled work on the Tunnel Trail in Santa Barbara County to restore an environmentally damaged site will detour hikers in Mission Canyon.

The location on the lower end of the trail was damaged by Edison in a project in 2019. The restoration went through an extensive review, but to complete it, the trail cannot be opened.

Edison's statement says, "A section of the lower Tunnel Trail (including the Inspiration Point trailhead at the end of Tunnel Road), the Mission Canyon Catway Trail, and the upper end of Jesusita Trail is anticipated to begin on July 9, 2024. The closure is required for safety reasons due to Southern California Edison’s Mission Canyon Stream Restoration project, which will occur for up to six months."

Edison says five years ago, "road grading and vegetation management by SCE crews generated unintended environmental damages."

The work took place to allow acces for Edison crews to get to electrical towers and other equipment in the area.

The company says the project will result in:

Removal of rocks and debris

Restoration of stream hydrology, habitats and ecosystems

Stabilization of creek banks and slopes

Remediation of impacted trees and woodland areas

Rehabilitation of sensitive species populations

The project went through an extensive review by the Santa Barbara County Parks Department and County Planners.

To see a detailed map go to: sce.com/MissionCanyon or call the Mission Canyon SCE Information Line at 805-654-7223.