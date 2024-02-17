Mitchell takes over late as UCSB snaps 4-game home losing skid with win over Hawai’i

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If it's closing time it's Ajay Mitchell time.

With the score tied at 69, the UCSB star junior converted a three-point play with 1:24 left and then added a short jumper with :40 seconds to go as the Gauchos beat Hawai'i 77-71 to snap a 4-game home losing skid.

Mitchell scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as UCSB improved to 7-8 in the Big West and 14-11 overall.

The reigning Big West Player of the Year is at his best with the game on the line.

"I am just trying to win," began Mitchell. "End of the game I know I am going to have the ball and I am going to have to make plays, some games it is to score, some games if they help it is to pass and find the open man. So nothing crazy worried about winning and doing what I have to do at the end of the game."

Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack added, "I mean Ajay Mitchell was just a monster, you know he does what he does at the end of games."

Despite scoring the first 9 points of the game, UCSB trailed by 9 at the half 34-25.

The Gauchos have been down at halftime in every home Big West game this year.

But unlike the previous four, this time UCSB rallied back to get the win.

Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points and Matija Belic added 11 points in 31 minutes of action.