Crews across North Santa Barbara and SLO Counties helping people recover from storm damage

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Crews across North Santa Barbara and SLO Counties are helping people recover from storm damage.

First responders in both counties say less emergency calls came in this year compared to last January's storm.

Santa Barbara County crews received no reports of cars getting stuck in flooded waters but Cal Fire SLO did have to rescue someone near Nipomo.

Many calls came in about down trees. Some trees crashed into local apartment buildings and parked cars but no one was hurt.

Emergency managers say local streams, creeks and rivers are now running high.

Local fire crews say they were prepared for this month's storm.

“We have up stepped our urgent urban search and rescue teams along with our swift water rescue teams. We have up staffed our emergency command center and provided additional staffing there to support all the calls that are coming in from the communities, as well as we've up staff, our hazardous materials unit," said Battalion Chief Chad Fleming.

First responders say to stay prepared for any storm, have extra food, water, flashlights with batteries in stock at home.

They also say everyone should register for emergency alerts from the county they live in for more information click here.