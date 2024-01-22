Moderate Rain and Thunderstorm Hits the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

The Central Coast got hit with another rainstorm this past weekend that led into Monday.

Luckily it wasn’t anything like anything from past storms.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County are getting hit the most during this storm.

The rain began Friday night, however the peak of the storm began Sunday night going into Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service Center, areas are expected to get three quarters to one inch of rain and a possible chance of a thunderstorm.

This storm is considered moderate and not expected to cause any major damage or concerns.

Experts are still advising the community to take precautions and stay on alert for anything.

““People should be prepared for areas that are generally susceptible to water rising as rain falls,” said Dr. Ariel Cohen from the National Weather Service.

Dr. Cohen also mentioned people should be aware of road conditions as they will be slippery and wet.

“Now, when it comes to other hazards to be prepared for, from these systems - it would be the potential for slick conditions on area roadways. Very slippery conditions as the rain is falling, " said Dr. Cohen.

Some tips the community should follow when traveling in these conditions is leaving a few minutes earlier, reducing speed limit on the road, and making sure your windshield wipers are working.

The storm system is expected to clear up by Tuesday.