Santa Barbara Symphony kicks off season with Opera at the Symphony
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-
Opera at the symphony takes opened tonight at the Granada Theatre.
The symphony includes favorites from The Ride of the Valkyries .
It is the kick off of the 2024 season.
The Granada is celebrating its 100 anniversary.
News Channel Chief forecaster Anikka Abbott helped emcee the show and and introduced a number of performers.
She also gave a run forecast.
"Good evening ladies and gentleman the weather forecast outside the stunning Granada building is in the 50s with a chance of rain showers so it is good we are all inside because the symphony is hot, " said Abbott, " and tonight we have that is right it is and tonight we have a 100 percent chance of leaving with with a song stuck in your head."
The show entitled Opera at the Symphony! has one more show at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Abbott took part in special encore.
