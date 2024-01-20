Santa Barbara Symphony kicks off season with Opera at the Symphony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

Opera at the symphony takes opened tonight at the Granada Theatre.

The symphony includes favorites from The Ride of the Valkyries .

It is the kick off of the 2024 season.

The Granada is celebrating its 100 anniversary.

News Channel Chief forecaster Anikka Abbott helped emcee the show and and introduced a number of performers.

She also gave a run forecast.

"Good evening ladies and gentleman the weather forecast outside the stunning Granada building is in the 50s with a chance of rain showers so it is good we are all inside because the symphony is hot, " said Abbott, " and tonight we have that is right it is and tonight we have a 100 percent chance of leaving with with a song stuck in your head."

The show entitled Opera at the Symphony! has one more show at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Abbott took part in special encore.

For ticket information visit Granadasb.org