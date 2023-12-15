UCSB Baseball is thrown a curveball as Coastal Commission denies artificial turf project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the college baseball season just a few months away UCSB suffered a huge setback as the California Coastal Commission will not allow the Gauchos to install artificial turf at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium due to environmental concerns.

The project was started in September and the old field has been ripped up in anticipation of putting in artificial turf.

But now UCSB will have to scramble to put in natural grass before their home opener on February 23.

Months ago the California Sierra Club raised concerns about the impact that artificial turf would have on the environment specifically microplastics.