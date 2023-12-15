Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB Baseball is thrown a curveball as Coastal Commission denies artificial turf project

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
UCSB cannot put in artificial turf in at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
By
Published 12:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the college baseball season just a few months away UCSB suffered a huge setback as the California Coastal Commission will not allow the Gauchos to install artificial turf at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium due to environmental concerns.

The project was started in September and the old field has been ripped up in anticipation of putting in artificial turf.

But now UCSB will have to scramble to put in natural grass before their home opener on February 23.

Months ago the California Sierra Club raised concerns about the impact that artificial turf would have on the environment specifically microplastics.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content