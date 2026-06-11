Santa Barbara housing costs continue to put homeownership out of reach for many residents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara's stunning coastline, desirable neighborhoods and quality of life continue to attract residents, but for many people, the cost of living on the South Coast remains a significant challenge.

"Everything's really safe. It's a nice area, beautiful spots. Can't really beat that too much," said Santa Barbara resident Aquila Espinosa.

While Espinosa enjoys living in the city, he says housing consumes a large portion of his income.

"Probably majority of it. I'd probably say that. I mean, at least 50%," Espinosa said.

According to a recent analysis by WalletHub, Santa Barbara has one of the nation's lowest rent-to-price ratios, meaning renting is often considerably more affordable than purchasing a home.

Even so, many workers say finding affordable rental housing in Santa Barbara remains difficult. Some choose to commute from neighboring counties because housing options within the city are limited.

"Very, very limited," said Paige Miller, who commutes from Ventura. "A lot of it is like luxury housing. Or it's student housing, or it's people renting out a room in their home. And none of that really fits what I'm looking for."

For many residents, the dream of owning a home feels increasingly out of reach.

The median home price in Santa Barbara is approaching $1.9 million, nearly five times the national average. Meanwhile, the median household income in the city is just over $100,000.

"It's really become almost impossible for a traditional first-time home buyer to buy something," said Yawar Charlie, Director of Estates with Christie's International Real Estate.

Charlie says the affordability challenge goes far beyond a home's listing price.

"It's not just asking, can I afford a mortgage?" Charlie said. "They're asking, can I save enough for the down payment to qualify for the loan? Because there's such competition out there."

Higher mortgage rates, rising insurance costs, property taxes and limited inventory have all contributed to the affordability crunch.

A recent analysis by The New York Times argues that the nation's housing affordability crisis is largely the result of decades of underbuilding. The report says restrictive development policies and a lack of new housing construction have created shortages that continue to drive prices beyond what many households can afford.

Some local real estate professionals say prospective buyers should focus on entering the market when possible, even if their first home is not their dream home.

"Get into that starter home," said Realtor Anwar Alayamini of the Alayamini Group. "As long as it gets through inspections and there aren't major repairs needed, you can make improvements over time. Paint the walls the color you like. When you have the money, renovate the kitchen and bathrooms."

For homeowners who purchased years ago, rising property values have dramatically increased their home equity.

"When my husband bought the house, it's just like 500 something before. Now it's like a million," said Santa Barbara resident Jocelyn Bible.

Despite those gains for existing homeowners, many residents say they want to see more housing options and policies that help working families remain on the South Coast.

As housing costs continue to climb, the debate over how to increase affordability and expand housing supply remains one of the region's most pressing issues.